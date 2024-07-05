Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,670 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in AZEK were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 48,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,181. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.