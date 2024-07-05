Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $489,300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.28. 37,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.65 and its 200-day moving average is $349.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

