Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.23% of Columbia Sportswear worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 122.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COLM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.33. 6,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,196. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

