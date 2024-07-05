Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $7,914,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after acquiring an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

