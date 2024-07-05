Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.