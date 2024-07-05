Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,196 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.43% of Dorman Products worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $23,298,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $1,640,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

