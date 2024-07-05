Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 12,702 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.40% of Steven Madden worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 5.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 348.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 447,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 347,431 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 489,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 94,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHOO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,697. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 34.71%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

