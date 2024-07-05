Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 15,329 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.20% of TEGNA worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 135.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 108,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 26.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $717,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TEGNA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 28,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,878. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

