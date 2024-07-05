Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,860 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.27% of Innospec worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,821. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its 200 day moving average is $123.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

