Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 5,472 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.35% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter worth $3,376,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 296,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 273,350 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MODG. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

MODG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,762. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

