Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.27% of Silicon Laboratories worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,205,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,037,000.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. 2,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,495. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.84.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

