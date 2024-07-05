Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 113.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 108.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 33,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of D opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

