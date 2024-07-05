Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.8 %

SNN stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.