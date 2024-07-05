Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $41,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,020.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,012.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,035.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

