Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 128 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

