Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,445 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 859,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

LYG stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

