Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Saia by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Saia by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $470.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.60 and a 200 day moving average of $489.21. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.23 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.00.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

