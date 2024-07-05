Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.17. 52,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 422,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LILA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.35% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

