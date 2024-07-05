Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Position Trimmed by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in Linde by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $432.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.36. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

