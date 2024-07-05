Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.46

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.46 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.73), with a volume of 1082789375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.28 ($0.72).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLOY shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.77. The firm has a market cap of £36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

