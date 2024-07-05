Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.2%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $464.13 and last traded at $464.59. 96,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,082,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

