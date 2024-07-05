London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Sells 24,487 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($117.24), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,870,857.61).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($118.06), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,278,824.29).
- On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09).
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,274 ($117.30) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,784 ($98.46) and a 52-week high of £110.80 ($140.15). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,278.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,819.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
