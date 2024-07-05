London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Sells 24,487 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($117.24), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,870,857.61).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($118.06), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,278,824.29).

On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,274 ($117.30) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,784 ($98.46) and a 52-week high of £110.80 ($140.15). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,278.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,819.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($139.13) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.45) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,347 ($105.58).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.