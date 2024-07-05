Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.