Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 28,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 139,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

