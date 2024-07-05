Marc Taxay Sells 624 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $365.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.96 and its 200-day moving average is $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $365.42.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

