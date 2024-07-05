Marion K. Gross Sells 1,498 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.32.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 122,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 32.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.