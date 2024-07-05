Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $163.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $386.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

