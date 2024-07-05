Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $48,865,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $277,738.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,035,408 shares in the company, valued at $432,333,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $277,738.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,035,408 shares in the company, valued at $432,333,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,537 shares of company stock worth $4,823,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.7 %

PAYC opened at $143.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.98. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

