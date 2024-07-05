Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 41.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 89.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 42.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

