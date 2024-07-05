Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 549 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

