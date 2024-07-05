Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.