Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $202.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $202.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

