Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $333.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.30. The company has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

