Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $310,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 757,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 432,387 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,861,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,242,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

