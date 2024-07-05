Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $523,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

