Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

