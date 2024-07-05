Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 443.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 29,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

