Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

