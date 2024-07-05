Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,787,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 581,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,552,000 after buying an additional 566,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $212.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

