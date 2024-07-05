Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $3,611,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AON by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AON opened at $294.77 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.