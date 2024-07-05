Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 573 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

