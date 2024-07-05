Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,332 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

