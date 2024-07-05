Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 271 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

