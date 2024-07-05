Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FICO traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $1,535.61. 8,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,352.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,272.01. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $776.63 and a 12 month high of $1,541.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

