Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,094 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Block were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after purchasing an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 862,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057,654. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,889 shares of company stock worth $8,621,539 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

