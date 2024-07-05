Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 30,715 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $19.86. 489,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619,641. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

