Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.95.

ALNY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.14. 103,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,647. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

