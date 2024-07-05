Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.07% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $92,571,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,799.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 253,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. 7,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,925. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

