Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 388,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.93. 9,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,973. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

