Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 114,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.